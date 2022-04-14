News

WATCH: Pence Teases 2024 Presidential Run at YAF Lecture ‘I’ll Keep You Posted’

Matt Couch April 13, 2022 No Comments

Former Vice President Mike Pence seriously thinks he has a chance to win the Republican nomination for President, and he keeps teasing it at speeches around the nation.

Pence gave a keynote address at a Young America’s Foundation event at the University of Virginia, speaking about “First Principles” and the “way forward.”

“I was just wondering if you’re planning to run in 2024 for president,” a student asked during a Q&A after the speech.

Pence was asked if he was going to run for President in 2024, and with a smirk he said “I’ll keep you posted.”

WATCH:

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments