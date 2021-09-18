WATCH: Pelosi Launches Disgusting Attack Overseas Against President Trump and Trump Supporters, Refers to Them as a “Cult”

While in the United Kingdom ahead of the G7 speakers meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thought it would be a good time to attack Trump supporters while representing the United States overseas.

The speaker referred to the 80 million Trump supporters as a “Cult” as she works her magic to try to spread hate and divide in America and turn the world against former President Donald J. Trump and his supporters.

“It is a privilege to join my G7 colleagues in the United Kingdom to discuss a top priority for legislatures and governments across the world: how to balance security and openness, particularly in light of challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, cyberthreats and terrorism,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Public access to the workings of government is a cornerstone of democracy, and it is therefore imperative that parliaments and legislatures remain as open and transparent to the public as possible. We need to hear from – and be accountable to – those we are privileged to represent, as we work to deliver results in their lives.”

“I say to my Republican friends, and I do have some,” Pelosi said with a laugh. “Take back your party. You’re the grand ole party of America. You’ve done wonderful thinks for our country. You have now been hijacked by a cult that is just not good for our country. Take back your party. Don’t let it be dominated by those who want to suppress the vote because they do not have a positive message to win. They want to suppress the vote and that is how they would win.”

In the UK, @SpeakerPelosi calls Republicans “cult” members and says the GOP is bad for America pic.twitter.com/Z76TtdfIvm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

Pelosi has ramped up her message to Republicans in recent weeks. Is the Speaker trying to get the old, weak, swamp-ridden Republican party back?

While speaking at an event at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that America needs a “big, strong Republican Party.”

“I say to my Republican friends, take back your party. The country needs a big, strong Republican Party. And I say that as a leader in the Democratic Party,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi then went on to claim that the current Republican party is just an extreme right part full of “cult” personalities.

“Don’t have it be a cult of personality on the extreme, extreme, extreme right,” she said. “This isn’t about liberal or conservative, it’s about radical…uh…shall we say, they don’t believe in governance.”

Is there anyone more revolting than Nancy Pelosi? We'd love to hear your comments below!

