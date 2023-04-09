WATCH: Pelosi Gets Heckled and Humiliated at Speech in Manhattan

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared alongside New York Times economist Paul Krugman for a speech in Manhattan on Monday evening. But Pelosi faced multiple instances of heckling from member of the audience.

“For some reason, you have a very bad obsession of getting us into war, ” one protestor cried before being removed. As security was forcing the protestor from the crowd, another heckler continued to question Pelosi on the United States’ involvement in the Iraq war. When this heckler was removed, another stood and began questioning Pelosi on topics such as the Nord Stream incident and her trip to Taiwan.

Yet another heckler shouted, “I came to see a warmonger, but you’re a sad old drunk.”

Another yelled, “You know Pelosi, that’s a very good place for you in the depths of hell.” Another added, “you lied us into war in Iraq. You got us to invade Afghanistan. People like you should be arrested. You are a war criminal.”

Talk about a warm welcome. Watch below:

"I came to see a warmonger, but you're a sad old drunk.” Facts. pic.twitter.com/d3OlK30mYl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 5, 2023

It looks like Pelosi is getting what she deserves after her 40 plus years of misleading the American people.

