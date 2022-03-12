WATCH: Paul Harvey – How Government Got Bigger and Citizens Got Littler, The Real Problem in America

One of the greatest American broadcasters and true prophets in history Paul Harvey nailed what was wrong with America many many years ago.

Harvey talked about the growth and size of the United States government, and how it was an out of control growing monster.

In this video, Harvey nails what’s wrong with the corrupt American government establishment. Every American needs to watch this.

WATCH:

