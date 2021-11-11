WATCH: Pathetic Miscreant Criminals in Connecticut Steal Carts Full of Laundry Detergent in Broad Daylight

A group of lowlife criminals were captured on video stealing an untold number of items from a grocery store in Oxford, Connecticut.

Police estimate as much as $1,600 worth of merchandise was stolen. Store workers were admonished on camera not to intervene, over fears they might lose their jobs. Think about that, you’ll lose your jobs from stopping a thief? What in the hell is wrong with this country?

Was a sad and pathetic state of affairs America is truly in when this is happening and it’s accepted. We need law and order in America now more than ever.

WATCH:

Why the tf am i still paying for groceries?



Oxford, Connecticut 👇🏼



pic.twitter.com/vynvwmL1kv — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) November 11, 2021

