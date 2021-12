An amazing morning from our good friends at His Church in Amarillo, Texas and Owensboro, Kentucky. Pastor Jordan Kreisle and Senior Pastor Brian Gibson give amazing messages on the Christmas story.

Every Sunday we love to share some of our favorite pastors from around America, we hope you’ll enjoy this service, you can watch it below.

WATCH:

