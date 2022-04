Our good friend of our founder Matt Couch, Pastor Todd Coconato is live on Sunday morning with a very powerful message of the gospel.

As you know on Sunday’s we try to focus on sharing some of our favorite pastors from around America, and Pastor Coconato is no doubt one of those.

Check out and enjoy his Sunday message below.

WATCH:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...