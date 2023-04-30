News

WATCH: Pastor Todd Coconato LIVE at ‘His Church’ in Amarillo, Texas

by Matt Couch

Pastor Todd Coconato is the guest pastor at ‘His Church’ in Amarillo, Texas this Sunday morning for Pastor Brian Gibson.

Pastor Coconato travels the country preaching the Gospel and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. He is good friends with Pastor Brian and Jessi Gibson of ‘His Church’ and is the guest pastor as they are pastoring at Kings Chapel in Hawaii this weekend for Dr. James Marocco.

Check out the service below, you won’t want to miss this!

WATCH:

