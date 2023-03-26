News

WATCH Pastor John Tatum from ‘His Church’ in Amarillo, Texas

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

Pastor John Tatum, the campus pastor for “His Church” in Henderson, Kentucky is preaching the word of God today at His Church in Amarillo, Texas while Senior Pastor Brian Gibson is preaching as a guest speaker in Indiana this Sunday.

The powerful campus pastors that Pastor Brian and Jessi Gibson have put in place are phenomenal, if you haven’t gotten to hear John preach, this is an amazing opportunity.

If you’re in Amarillo, Texas; Henderson, KY; or Owensboro, KY, visit a His Church location Wednesday or Sunday, they would love to have you!

Check out the amazing service below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

The Deep State Is Using Cult Tactics to Control the Masses

FOOTBALL COACH REACHES SETTLEMENT OF NEARLY $2 MILLION WITH TYRANNICAL SCHOOL BOARD THAT FIRED HIM FOR PRAYING WITH HIS PLAYERS

WATCH President Trump Rally from Waco, Texas LIVE

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DKen
DKen
27 minutes ago

Music is not good. There’s no such thing as Christian Rock music.

0
Reply