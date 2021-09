Every Sunday we share some of our favorite pastors from around America. Pastor Greg Locke is a close friend of our own Matt Couch, and he had an amazing sermon today, we hope you’ll enjoy it as we did.

Watch Pastor Greg Locke from Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee under the big tent.

WATCH BELOW:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...