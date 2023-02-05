News

WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson Sunday Service Feb 5, 2023 from His Church in Amarillo, Texas on ‘Testing God on This One Thing’

by Patriot Staff

Our good friend Pastor Brian Gibson is LIVE from His Church in Amarillo, Texas this Sunday morning February 5, 2023.

A powerful message from Pastor Gibson about the one promise that our God says to test him in, and it’s in tithing Church.

When you give to God, the blessings he will pour out on your family are literally biblical. Its the one thing that he challenges us to test him on. It has done wonders in my family’s life, and I encourage you to do the same.

Watch Pastor Gibson’s powerful Sunday message below:

WATCH:

If you’re in Amarillo, Texas, Owensboro, Kentucky, or Henderson, Kentucky make sure to visit a His Church location on your Sunday morning and tell them that The DC Patriot sent you!

You can follow Pastor Gibson on Twitter HERE.

Patriot Staff

