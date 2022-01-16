WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson Sunday Morning Preaching on 7-Day Fasting from His Church in Amarillo, Texas 01/16/21

Pastor Brian Gibson, the founding pastor of His Church with locations in Amarillo, TX; Dumas, TX; Owensboro, KY; and Henderson, KY was live Sunday morning Jan 21 discussing a seven day fast.
Pastor Gibson is one of the most fiery and passionate pastors in America, fighting for religious freedoms and liberties across the globe.
During the pandemic, when Churches were unconstitutionally forced to close, Pastor Gibson got on the road with his group Peaceably Gather and helped over 5,000 churches open their doors.
Watch his 7-Day fast message from today below.
WATCH:
