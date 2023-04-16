WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson Preaching on the Spirit of Sodom and the Judgement That’s Coming for America – Sunday April 16, 2023

Pastor Brian Gibson, one of our favorite pastors and one of the best pastors in America is Live on your Sunday morning preaching from “His Church” in Amarillo, Texas.
If you’re in Amarillo, Texas, Henderson, Kentucky, or Owensboro, Kentucky, get to a “His Church” location today in person.
This Sunday Pastor Gibson is preaching on the spirit of Sodom, and what’s coming for the United States of America as the U.S. Government and the liberals in America are pushing the LGBTQ transgender insanity on our youth.
Pastor Gibson talks about the tragic attack on a Christian school in Nashville, Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light – Anheuser-Busch doubling down and backing the insanity in America.
Pastor Gibson even addresses Washington State passing a law and bill that will allow the state to take your children away if you refuse to allow your minor children to have gender altering surgeries and medication.
America has gone away from God and off the rails, and we must repent.
This is a must listen to sermon for everyone in America! Listen to it below!
WATCH:
