WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson Preaches on ‘The Christmas Story’ Sunday 12/12/21

Patriot Staff December 12, 2021 No Comments

Our good friend Pastor Brian Gibson is LIVE from His Church in Owensboro, Kentucky preaching on “The Christmas Story” from the Book of Luke this Sunday morning from the Holy Bible. The original and real Christmas story being told.

Every Sunday we feature some of our favorite pastors and friends of our founder Matt Couch from around America. We hope you will enjoy worshipping with us this today.

You can listen to his full message below:

You can find out more information about His Church at www.hischurch.cc with campuses in Owensboro, KY; Henderson, KY; Amarillo, TX; and Dumas, TX.

