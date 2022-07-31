WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson of ‘His Church’ Sunday July 31, 2022 on Righteousness

Pastor Brian Gibson of “His Church” in Amarillo, Texas gave an amazing message this morning of prayer and revival for America on Sunday July 31, 2022.

Pastor Gibson discusses what it means to be righteous, and how you achieve that. Righteousness is not given it is earned, check out this amazing message below.

Pastor Gibson has campuses of “His Church” in Amarillo, TX; Dumas, TX’ Henderson, KY; and Owensboro, KY. Stop in if you’re in those areas on Sunday and worship with these great people!

WATCH:

You can support Pastor Gibson by visiting www.PG.today

