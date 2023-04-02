WATCH Pastor Brian Gibson of ‘His Church’ on Palm Sunday in Amarillo, Texas: April 2, 2023

Watch one of our favorite pastors in America, Pastor Brian Gibson of “His Church” in Amarillo, Texas

Brian is one of the most fiery and anointed pastors in America, and delivers a powerful message on Palm Sunday, right before resurrection Sunday.

Check it out below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

