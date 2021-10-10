News

WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson of His Church in Amarillo, Texas Sunday Oct 10, 2021 “Change Your Mind, Change Your Life”

Matt Couch October 10, 2021 1 Comment

As we do on Sunday mornings, we share some of our great friends and pastors from around America. Pastor Brian Gibson of His Church is LIVE with an amazing message this Sunday morning from his Amarillo, Texas Campus.

In today’s message, Pastor Gibson is talking about allowing Jesus to change your mind, and change your life. It’s a powerful message all should hear.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
catherinevinyard
catherinevinyard
3 hours ago

Real Online home based work to make more than $14k. Last month i have made $15738 from this home job. Very simple and easy to do and earnings from this just awesome for dertails. For more details. For more detail visit the given link……… http://incomehere24.tk

0
Reply