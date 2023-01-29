WATCH Pastor Brian Gibson LIVE Talking About ‘Honor’ at His Church in Amarillo, Texas Jan 29, 2023

Our good friend Pastor Brian Gibson is LIVE at His Church in Amarillo, Texas delivering another great sermon on honor this Sunday.
Brian is one of the most anointed pastors in America, and delivers an amazing message like he does every Sunday.
If you’re in Amarillo, TX, Dumas, TX, Henderson, KY, or Owensboro, KY make your way to a His Church campus on your Sunday morning for an amazing day of worshipping our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Brian is LIVE below, and we hope you enjoy his sermon!
WATCH LIVE!
