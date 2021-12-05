WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson LIVE from His Church in Amarillo, Texas Sunday 12/5/21

As you know every Sunday on The DC Patriot we feature some of our favorite pastors from around America.

Today our good friend Pastor Brian Gibson is LIVE from his Amarillo, Texas at “His Church.”

You can watch him LIVE now below and on replay. Brian is one of the most anointed pastors in America, and preached the word of God, and fights for free speech and America on a regular basis.

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...