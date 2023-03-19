News

WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson 3.19.23 from ‘His Church’ in Amarillo, Texas on Offerings to God

- by Patriot Staff - 2 Comments.

Our good friend Pastor Brian Gibson is LIVE from “His Church” in Amarillo, Texas this Sunday morning talking about the offerings to God, and the blessings of God.

It’s an amazing and powerful message of the word of God.

“Guard your heart with all diligence, for our of it flows the issues of life.”

This is a powerful message, as he talks about Kane, Able, and so many other issues in the Bible that revolve around entitlement and offerings to our Lord.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

JUST IN: President Trump Says Leaked Documents Say His Arrest Appears to be Imminent on Tuesday by Corrupt Manhattan DA’s Office

The Twitter Files #19 by Matt Taibbi ‘The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine’

JUST IN: President Trump Returns to Facebook for the First Time Since His Unjust Tyrannical Ban “I’M BACK!”

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
tirila
tirila
21 minutes ago

Online, Google paid $45 per hour. Nine months have passed since my close relative last had a job, but in the previous month she earned $10500 by working 8 hours a day from home. Now is the time for everyone to try this job by using this website…

GOOD LUCK

Here is I begun——–—–—–—–—–—–——–>>>
SITE. ——>>> WORK AT HOME

0
Reply
ceday
ceday
18 minutes ago

Last month I GOT chek of nearly $30k, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE. ——>>> WORK AT HOME

0
Reply