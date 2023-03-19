WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson 3.19.23 from ‘His Church’ in Amarillo, Texas on Offerings to God

Our good friend Pastor Brian Gibson is LIVE from “His Church” in Amarillo, Texas this Sunday morning talking about the offerings to God, and the blessings of God.

It’s an amazing and powerful message of the word of God.

“Guard your heart with all diligence, for our of it flows the issues of life.”

This is a powerful message, as he talks about Kane, Able, and so many other issues in the Bible that revolve around entitlement and offerings to our Lord.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

