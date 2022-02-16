News

WATCH: Parents Outraged at School Board Meeting on Mandatory Masking After Superintendent’s Shown Maskless on Big Screen at Packed Event

Matt Couch February 15, 2022 No Comments

Rules for thee, not for me continues in America, and here is a prime example.

At a school board meeting debate over mandatory masking, the superintendent’s laptop that was projecting onto the big screen for all to see. Here comes the “Uh Oh” moment for the superintendent and the school board. His laptop shows him massless at a packed event, while he’s trying to argue with parents to mask their children. It’s hypocrisy at it’s finest.

Oops… during a school board meeting debate over mandatory masking, the superintendent’s laptop projected onto the screen, showed an image of him maskless at a packed event a few weeks ago

Watch the video below as parents start to boo and laugh at the superintendent.

WATCH:

