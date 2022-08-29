WATCH! Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Tells All on Joe Rogan About NFL and Media Discrimination of Him for Refusing the Jab

Aaron Rodgers tells all in a fascinating weekend over the weekend with the world’s number one podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rogers explains how he and others who refused the Covid Jabs, which are now known to be less effecting than your own immune system as the CDC has now said you don’t even need to quarantine if you test positive for Covid and are unvaccinated. It’s unreal what was done and how people were treated the last two years.

I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it,” Rodgers said. “And I had come to the conclusion, I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process.

The liberal media is in a full meltdown claiming that Rodgers lied about his status, even though he was literally just using actual science to mock the idiots in the media.

“But, thought there’s a possibility that I say, ‘I’m immunized,’ maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t. Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go [into] the season them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated.”

When the future Hall of Fame Quarterback and Super Bowl Champion eventually tested positive for Covid, the media lost their minds, shaming him, etc. He actual is allergic to something in the vaccines as well, but don’t let real science get in the way of the truth.

The hilarious part about this is Rodgers would speak massless at press conferences when the tyrants at the NFL were only allowing “vaccinated” to do so. Such a joke, what a clown show the media and these elites are.

“I knew at some point if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it’s the NFL and there’s leaks everywhere, it was possible I’d have to answer the questions,” Rodgers said. “And that’s when the s–tstorm hit because now I’m a liar, I’m endangering the community, my teammates, all these people. And the attempted takedown of me and my word and my integrity began.”

You can watch the interview with Rogan below.

WATCH:

