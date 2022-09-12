WATCH: Packers Aaron Rodgers HAMMERS Woke Misinformation and Bogus Doctors in California’s COVID Closures, Says They DESTROYED Small Businesses in His Home Town [FULL INTERVIEW INSIDE]

Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a hero, and he stood tall like when others wouldn’t in the face of adversity and Covid nonsense. Now he’s been vindicated, as the CDC has said a person unvaccinated has the same protocols as someone double jabbed and double boosted. Proving that Americans and those around the globe were lied to for over two years.

Speaking with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast on Sunday, Rodgers called out the state’s tough Covid-19 rules saying “State’s going to Sh*t but I’m hanging on.”

The tyrannical and draconian stay at home orders from Governor Gavin Newsom and the horrific California State Legislature destroyed tens of thousands of small businesses in the state. They have never recovered, and it’s like that all over America.

“I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone,” Rodgers lamented.

The business capacity limits, ridiculous mask mandates that didn’t work were in place from March of 2020 until June of 2021.

These decisions crippled business across California with over 40,000 estimated to have collapsed, never to return. The highest figure of any other state in America. California also houses the nation’s largest homeless population, at almost 30% of America’s homeless live in the state.

Rogers even touched on AB 2098, a new insane bill headed to the desk of radical liberal Gavin Newsom that could see doctors disciplined for promoting Covid-19 misinformation. You know, like prescribing Ivermectin, Hydroxchloroquine, Budesonide, actual therapeutics that saved lives and work?

The law is extremely controversial because it takes away their ability to actually practice medicine, and wants them to go with the narrative or status quo.

Rodgers also reiterated that he doesn’t fancy himself as a conservative, and used Roe v Wade as his example.

“I think there’s a lot of people that believe that you should have your own decision-making on your own medical decisions,” he said to Maher.

“My thing is I have an issue with the hypocrisy in society in general and I know you do as well, but abortion has been a hot topic, right? And especially after Roe v. Wade got overturned and sent back to the states, or whatever. I don’t believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies.”

“As much as I might lean more pro-life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions. And if I’m a woman, don’t f***ing tell me what to do. Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares? And the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms.”

Rogers continued..

“I’m a rational thinker. I’m not on one side or the other.”

Maher of course used the opportunity to call out Trump’s “sore loser” attitude for the outcome of the 2020 elections. Even though the majority of Americans do not believe the outcome of said election, but whatever Bill.

“You take it like a man,’ Maher said. ‘You don’t go we won that game. That’s what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn’t. You lost it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f***ing man and just own up like every other president has ever done. Everybody else who ever lost an election was just man enough to say I f***ing lost, I’ll try next time.”

