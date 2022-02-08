WATCH: Ottawa Resident Tears Up With Joy Over Truckers Freedom Convoy and Fighting to Get His Rights Back

An amazing video coming out of Ottawa Canada as a resident who is super emotional and tears up with joy over the Truckers Freedom Convoy coming to the Canadian Capital.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this, just super emotional. I can’t believe it. We’ve seen a lot of division, especially against, I don’t want to really bring it there. But a lot of these Caucasian guys, white guys, they’ve taken a lot of shit for a long time.”

The resident continued, says he lived downtown his entire life in Ottawa. His response to the citizens of Ottawa complaining about the truckers is brilliantly stated.

“So I’m very shocked that people can’t take three weeks of noise, but they can take three years of all the changes. I’m very disappointed honestly, but I forgive them, because they are also being not brainwashed, but they are being told different things.”

Seeing the residents embrace the truckers and freedom has been an amazing sight to see, not just for Canadians, but the world.

“I’m praying these guys don’t move, you don’t move, we don’t move. Don’t leave us.”

WATCH:

