WATCH: Oscar-Winning Actor Takes FBI and Department of Justice to the Woodshed Over Trump Raid at Mar-a-Lago

By now most Americans know that conservative actor Jon Voight doesn’t pull punches, and he’s fearless when it comes to taking on the tyrannical left in our nation.

There are few folks with Pro American, Pro Christian values in Hollywood like Voight. A few come to mind like Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Chris Pratt, and a few others, but it’s a rarity in this world for individuals to speak out for God, Country, and simply what’s right.

Actor Jon Voight addressed the Mar-a-Lago raid against former President Donald J. Trump, and he took the FBI to the woodshed in the process.

“My fellow Americans, we must not allow our nation to crawl into a hole. We must not allow evil to overtake us all. Let us show who’s boss.

“Let us all pray that Donald Trump rises from this evil act upon him, and makes a comeback stronger than ever.

“They may try to knock down and tear down this man, but one thing is for sure, President Donald Trump will show the American people the truth.

“My fellow Americans, barbaric actions against Trump will only prove that the evil ones are afraid of the truth being exposed.

“The greed and deceit will only show that the Democrat fools are guilty of lies, tricks, and corrupt abuse toward the only president who has the best interest of the American people in this country, the United States of America.”

That largely echoed what Trump said following the raid. He, speaking about what happened the night of the raid said, in part:

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Predictably, Voight was viciously attacked by leftists on Twitter after posting the video, as Meaww reported, saying:

Meanwhile, Voight’s sentiments were taken as how he expected as a user slammed: “It is no surprise that your daughter disowned you.” The second user wrote, Dude it’s none of those things. He stole classified documents. It’s that simple. lmao.” “It sure is America. Where the rule of law is followed, no one is above the law, and everyone is entitled to due process. And even take the 5th amendment to avoid self incrimination if they so choose,” the third one correcting the ‘Midnight Cowboy’ actor said.

