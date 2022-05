It’s not often that you have to see something to believe it, but in 2022, it’s almost like everything is that way. However this is something that should bring a smile to everyone’s face, a very talented individual playing a ‘Depeche Mode’ cover by himself.

Yes, you read that correctly, we said by himself.

Check out this talented dude named Daniel as he makes a ‘Depeche Mode’ cover as a one man band!

How cool is that?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...