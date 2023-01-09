WATCH: Old Dominion College Basketball Player Collapses Suddenly Clutching His Chest [GRAPHIC VIDEO INSIDE]

Another horrific story coming out of those who continue to collapse around the world “suddenly” this time holding and clutching his chest.
“Members of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team watched in shock, and many held back tears, as their teammate Imo Essien had to be tended to by training staff” – Nathan Epstein
The following statement was released by Old Dominion University in regards to Essien:
“Imo easier was evaluated by the ODU Athletic Training staff along with the GA Southern medical staff. He was responsive throughout and was able to sit with the team for the duration of the game and drove home with the team. He is in good spirits and will work with the ODU Sports Medicine staff when they return to Norfolk.”
Amazing how no one wants to have this discussion as to what’s causing all of these young people to collapse and clutch their chests or be hospitalized. Everyone knows what’s causing this, but no one in the mainstream media has the courage to say it.
A number of Old Dominion players were seen crying and concerned for their teammate. This comes less than a week after Buffalo Bills starting safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to have CPR performed on him during the Bills vs Bengals game on Monday Night Football.
You can watch the full video below:
WATCH:
All of us at The DC Patriot send our prayers and well wishes for this young man!
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go