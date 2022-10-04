WATCH! Oklahoma Teacher Discusses Pushing His ‘Anarchist’ Beliefs on Students in New Under Cover Project Veritas Video

New undercover video released by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas group shows an Oklahoma public school teacher in a light that’s going to concern conservative parents, and legislators alike.

The teacher described himself as an “anarchist,” discussing how he can discreetly incorporate his believes into his teaching to push them onto his students.

Tyler Wrynn, the teacher in question, resigned from the Owasso Public School System in April after a very controversial TikTok video came to light from the conservative Twitter account LibsofTikTok.

“If your parents don’t accept you for who you are, f*** them. I’m your parents now,” Wrynn said in the video he posted to TikTok during the Christmas holidays.

ida bae wells recently tweeted a defense of a fired teacher, tyler wrynn, who she said did nothing more than tell his kids he was proud of them and loved them – yet she intentionally left this part out of her defense of the groomer, progressive dishonestly is staggering. pic.twitter.com/9AdU56N78b — rclemente (@rclemen29857185) April 19, 2022

All of this backlash on Wrynn, forced the Owasso Public Schools system to indicate that he had resigned on April 11, 2022.

Now new video from Project Veritas is highlighting just how intent and deliberate that Wrynn was on spreading his message of woeness and anarchism to students.

“The only thing that’s a problem here is that House Bill 1775, or something… I can get my license revoked for being ‘too woke,'” Wrynn can be heard saying on the undercover video.

“But I think it’s if – you’re not overly – there’s ways to … there’s ways to introduce these ideas without broadcasting it, you know what I’m saying?” the undercover individual notes to Wrynn.

“That’s what I mean – yeah, yeah, like, trust me, I want to like burn down the entire system but … I broadcast it too much last semester,” Wrynn can be heard saying in response.

BREAKING: LoTT X Project Veritas:



‘Anarchist’ teacher wants to “burn down the entire system.” Discusses how he can incorporate wokeness in school without being too obvious so he doesn’t face consequences.



pic.twitter.com/ydOQfwOD6i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2022

Project Veritas has reported that Wrynn is currently employed with Will Rogers Middle School, part of the Tulsa Public School systems. Imagine being a parent knowing this guy could actually be your Childs teacher, wow!

