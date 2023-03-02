WATCH: Officers Can’t Stop Laughing During DUI Arrest in Viral Video

A hilarious arrest video from two police officers making a DUI arrest in Bentonville, Arkansas who can’t stop laughing at this bubbly and friendly arrestee.

These two officers should have their own LIVE PD Show, respectful, thorough, and hilarious!

Check out Officer Nathan Smiths’ report below on this wild DUI arrest.

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 0055 hours, Officer Nathan Smith with the Bentonville Police Department was traveling westbound on the 2200 block of SE Walton Boulevard in a marked patrol unit. From the report of Officer Smith:

I observed a black SUV traveling westbound in the inside lane ahead of me. I noticed the driver side tires cross the yellow line as the vehicle approached the intersection of SE Walton Blvd. and SE Medical Center Parkway. The vehicle continued westbound as it merged back into the inside lane. The vehicle’s driver side tires crossed the yellow line and drifted back into the inside lane again. The vehicle continued to drift toward the center turn lane with the driver side tires on top of the yellow line multiple times. As the vehicle negotiated Rainbow Curve, the driver side tires crossed the yellow line twice. I conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle by initiating my emergency lights. The vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of Credit Cars, located at 3302 S Walton Blvd.

I approached the driver side window and made contact with the driver, later identified as Brooke Teague by her Arkansas Driver’s License. While speaking with Brooke, I observed her eyes to be bloodshot and watery. I could smell the odor of intoxicants emitting from the vehicle and noticed her speech was slurred. Brooke stated she was on her way home from JJ’s Grill where she works. Brooke advised her shift ended at 2230 hours and that she only had one drink which she clarified was a Miller Lite. I asked Brooke if she would take the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which she agreed to.

Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus: The first test I explained was the HGN Test. I asked Brooke if she understood the test and she said she did. I noticed both left and right eyes had equal pupil size and no resting nystagmus. I also observed Brooke to have equal tracking in both left and right eyes. I observed lack of smooth pursuit, onset of nystagmus prior to 45 degrees, and distinct and sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation in both her right and left eye.

Walk and Turn: The second test I explained and demonstrated was the Walk and Turn Test using an imaginary line on a flat surface. I first placed Brooke standing in a heel to toe position and advised her not to start the test until she was told to do so. She could not maintain the heel to toe stance and lost balance during the instruction phase of the test. After completing the instructions, I asked her if she understood, and she stated she did. During the test I observed Brooke lose balance during the instruction phase, use her arms for balance, step off the line, take the wrong number of steps, conduct an improper turn, and miss heel to toe.

One Leg Stand: The third test I explained and demonstrated was the One Leg Stand. After the explanation and demonstration, I asked Brooke if she understood the test and she said she did. During the test, Brooke put her foot down, used her arms for balance, and swayed.

Brooke did not satisfactorily complete field sobriety testing. Brooke was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. She was handcuffed, searched, and placed in the rear of my patrol vehicle.

Corporal Quinton Reinhardt and I conducted an inventory of the vehicle which was later towed by Bentonville Towing. While inventorying the vehicle, suspected vomit was located in the two center cupholders. Brooke was transported to the Bentonville Police Department.

I read Brooke the Arkansas Statement of Rights form and she agreed to provide a breath sample. After a twenty-minute observation period, Brooke provided a breath sample of .14%.

