Can you imagine popping the question to your girlfriend in Times Square? Sounds pretty good right? What if it was on New Years Eve, even better right?

Well it looked like it was going well until the two decided to make out with a mask on. Yes, you can’t make up this level of idiocy, but America has reached peak level stupid.

This might be the dumbest thing you’ll witness in 2022, and it’s early.

WATCH:

First engagement of 2022 & they kissed with their masks on. 😂 pic.twitter.com/T1rXtJglER — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 1, 2022

What are your thoughts America? Are you ready for the dumb to end?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...