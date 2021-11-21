News

WATCH: New Video Shows Gaige Grosskreutz ARRESTED For DUI Just Months After Being Shot By Kyle Rittenhouse

Howard Roark November 20, 2021 1 Comment

The following is a video that was recently released body cam footage of convicted felon Gaige Grosskreutz who was arrested just a few months after being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse for DUI.

You can watch the full video, but it speaks dividends into the character of those who attacked Rittenhouse.

Grosskreutz refuses to do a field sobriety test, refuses to take a breathalyzer test, and is forced to eventually take a blood test by a judge’s order in this insane video.

WATCH:

Natalie Judge
Natalie Judge
15 minutes ago

Of course this goes public after the trial

