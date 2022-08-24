WATCH! New Ron DeSantis ‘Top Gun’ Gubernatorial Campaign Ad Goes After Corporate Media and It’s Savage (VIDEO)

Ron DeSantis new campaign ad for Florida Governor is absolutely savage as he goes after the corporate media, and you don’t want to miss this!

“Good morning ladies and gentlemen, this is your Governor speaking,” DeSantis begins. “Today’s training evolution: dogfighting. Taking on the corporate media.”

“The rules of engagement are as follows: Number one, don’t fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force,” DeSantis continues in the ad.

“Does it say that in the bill?” DeSantis fires back at one reporter. “I’m asking you to tell me what’s in the bill.”

“Number two, never ever back down from a fight,” DeSantis continues in the ad.

The ad then cuts to a reporter yammering, “If I could just complete the question though –.”

“So are you going to give a speech or ask the question?” DeSantis fires back.

DeSantis then echoes the sentiment of so may conservatives with “Number three, don’t accept their narrative.”

“Wrong. It’s a fake narrative,” DeSantis slams another reporter. “I just disabused you of the narrative and you don’t care about the facts.”

DeSantis HAMMERS yet another reporter, “It’s why people don’t trust people like you, because you peddle false narratives.”

The beautiful part is he has his wife in the ad, and the video ends with his son in the cockpit of a fighter jet with him saying “Let’s turn and burn!”

Now we see what Kari Lake meant about BDE!

