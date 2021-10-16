WATCH: Multiple VIRAL Videos Show Pilots Speaking Out About Mandates

Multiple pilots from around the country are speaking out publicly about the tyrannical mandates from the Biden Administration and their employers. Many have now put up videos about the mandates.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson last night, Joshua Yoder, a commercial pilot and co-founder of US Freedom Flyers, urged “I am not going to take a mandate. I am not going to be coerced into doing something I don’t believe in.”

“I believe in freedom,” Yoder continued, adding “I’m here to support the freedom of my fellow employees and all people across this country.”

Explaining why he is against the mandates, Yoder said “My motive for resisting it is primarily religious for myself. Among my friends I saw a need. Many of us don’t want to take this. People were being coerced.”

“We have all the control and the control comes from a simple word, and that’s ‘no,’” Yoder noted, adding “We just don’t need to comply.”

He warned that if airlines try to force vaccines on pilots as per the government’s mandate, there will be a huge knock on effect on distribution and the shipping industry.

“The transportation sector is the heart and soul of this country. It’s a very delicate system. If there’s a disruption in one part of the system, it has a catastrophic effect among the rest of the systems which is going to effect commerce, it’s going to effect trade,” Yoder explained.

“If you have flights reduced by 30% because 30% of pilots are fired because they won’t take the vaccine, this is going to affect how your goods get here from overseas, how they are distributed to the store,” he said.

Yoder added, “The same thing is happening with the truckers, it’s happening in the shipping industry. Those Amazon boxes that typically show up in two days, you might be looking at three weeks.”

“If these companies fire us and they fire 30% of the workforce, aircraft are going to stop moving and it’s going to affect you. It’s going to affect your air travel and it’s going to affect the economy,” Yoder further warned.

