WATCH: Multiple Videos Show Huge Meteor Lighting up the Arkansas Sky

An amazing scene as multiple videos show a large meteor lighting up the Skys over Arkansas on your Monday night.

Todd Yakoubian a meteorologist out of KATV in Little Rock shared the following video.

Huge #meteor lighting up the Arkansas sky. Look at the flash of light and reflection of it in the windshield of the car. Video from Ashley Long. #ARWX

Winston Rogers another Arkansan shared this video of the meteor lighting up the city from Conway, Arkansas.

Here’s a slew of other videos catching this amazing Meteor over the Ozarks.

Many Arkansans even reported that they heard it and felt it vibrate their homes.

Have you ever seen anything like this in your lifetime?

A cool sight to see on your Monday night, we’ll keep you posed for more as this is a developing story.

