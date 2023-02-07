WATCH: Multiple Videos Show Huge Meteor Lighting up the Arkansas Sky

An amazing scene as multiple videos show a large meteor lighting up the Skys over Arkansas on your Monday night.

Todd Yakoubian a meteorologist out of KATV in Little Rock shared the following video.

Huge #meteor lighting up the Arkansas sky. Look at the flash of light and reflection of it in the windshield of the car. Video from Ashley Long. #ARWX

Huge #meteor lighting up the Arkansas sky. Look at the flash of light and reflection of it in the windshield of the car. Video from Ashley Long. #ARWX pic.twitter.com/mvElAbC8II — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) February 7, 2023

Winston Rogers another Arkansan shared this video of the meteor lighting up the city from Conway, Arkansas.

Here’s a slew of other videos catching this amazing Meteor over the Ozarks.

Nice video of the meteor from Camden. Thanks to Laine Miles. #arwx pic.twitter.com/J5DNKdDe44 — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) February 7, 2023

Many Arkansans even reported that they heard it and felt it vibrate their homes.

I heard it in Benton. It vibrated the house — Tim Cain (@RazorTim1989) February 7, 2023

View of the meteor from Atkins. Video from Mark Coffman #ARWX @natwxdesk pic.twitter.com/e9oOHldbOq — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) February 7, 2023

More meteor video in Little Rock from David Fraiser #ARWX @natwxdesk pic.twitter.com/2eDyhM1mqq — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) February 7, 2023

@KATVToddYak Meteor over Fountain Lake School. Hot Springs pic.twitter.com/ycSSCYfmod — Hayden Fusilier (@haydenfusilier) February 7, 2023

Meteor lighting up the sky in Perryville. VIdeo from Wes Harris. #ARWX pic.twitter.com/PB5AAbzWTD — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) February 7, 2023

Have you ever seen anything like this in your lifetime?

A cool sight to see on your Monday night, we’ll keep you posed for more as this is a developing story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



