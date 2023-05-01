WATCH: Multiple Videos Show Big Tornado Causes Damage in Virginia Beach

Video has emerged from a Tornado in Virginia Beach, Virginia today that caused major damage according to authorities.

We have multiple videos below of the tornado.

The damage looks to be heavy in places.

A large tornado has been reported in Virginia Beach, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/VlUldEcZpS — 🏴‍☠️InTylerWeTrust🏴‍☠️🥃🤍 (@bourbonislife80) May 1, 2023

These houses are destroyed in places.

Please pray for us 🙏 Virginia Beach Tornado has ripped through our neighborhood ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KhlelwqtPd — The Lock King (@thelockkingg) May 1, 2023

Here’s another view of another neighborhood hit hard.

Lots of damage to homes and cars out here in Virginia Beach. I talk with people in this neighborhood who saw the tornado coming from their homes on @WAVY_News at 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/SKK9Jsqlvk — Raven Payne (@RavenPayneTV) April 30, 2023

Virginia Beach tornado 😨 pic.twitter.com/HwDUjco8xn — Fantasy TCG, LLC (@fantasytcg) April 30, 2023

