WATCH: Multiple Videos Show Big Tornado Causes Damage in Virginia Beach

by Patriot Staff

Video has emerged from a Tornado in Virginia Beach, Virginia today that caused major damage according to authorities.

We have multiple videos below of the tornado.

The damage looks to be heavy in places.

These houses are destroyed in places.

Here’s another view of another neighborhood hit hard.

Patriot Staff

