WATCH: Multiple Videos of Passengers Cheering and Flight Attendants Weeping Tears of Joy as Mask Mandates are CANCELED

An amazing scene in the video below as a Delta Airlines plot announces the end of the mask mandates on planes and airports from the Biden administration. Watch and listen to the cheers from passengers as the plane erupts with cheers and clapping!
We’ve shared multiple videos from multiple airlines yesterday, enjoy!
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose!” A wonderful moment mid flight on @alaskaair today!
A Delta flight attendant breaks into tears as she takes off her mask for the first time in two years. What COVID law has done to people is terrible.
Flight attendant just announced no masks on our @Allegiant flight. We are about to leave Orlando. Many people clapping.
Celebration breaks out on a @JetBlue flight. The mask mandate has been lifted.
