WATCH: Multiple Videos of Large Tornado on the Ground in Little Rock, Arkansas (Damage Photos and Videos Inside)

A plethora of videos within the last hour of a massive tornado on the ground in Little Rock, Arkansas causing damage have emerged.
Below you’ll see videos and photos of this tornado on the ground, many taken from Little Rock Baptist hospital, as well as the VA Hospital in Little Rock.
Here’s another view from Aaron Borders:
