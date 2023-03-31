WATCH: Multiple Videos of Large Tornado on the Ground in Little Rock, Arkansas (Damage Photos and Videos Inside)

A plethora of videos within the last hour of a massive tornado on the ground in Little Rock, Arkansas causing damage have emerged.

Below you’ll see videos and photos of this tornado on the ground, many taken from Little Rock Baptist hospital, as well as the VA Hospital in Little Rock.

Insane video of massive Tornado on the Ground in Little Rock taken from the 7th floor of Little Rock Baptist hospital.. Video by Kristal Benton from Medical Towers 1 pic.twitter.com/710L3RQj9k — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 31, 2023

Taken from the VA hospital in Little Rock pic.twitter.com/fiOzncPKZ3 — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸👮 (@Arkypatriot) March 31, 2023

Here’s another view from Aaron Borders:

Video of the Little Rock tornado from Aaron Borders. #arwx pic.twitter.com/AoPvXHkH0I — James Bryant (@KATVJames) March 31, 2023

West Little Rock tornado. pic.twitter.com/Hoxw5xMPMI — Chris May (@KATVChrisMay) March 31, 2023

VIDEO OF DAMAGE AT KROGER IN LITTLE ROCK. Grocery store hit with tons of people inside. I’m in now. pic.twitter.com/YPzPp0NhtL — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) March 31, 2023

Significant damage captured by Storm Chaser @brianemfinger in Little Rock, AR. We’re tracking this severe weather outbreak with @RadarOmega LIVE: https://t.co/wdvo0GDNbr pic.twitter.com/iJSCs8Schn — Ryan Hall, Y’all (@ryanhallyall) March 31, 2023

Little Rock got hit hardpic.twitter.com/UKmNMGy3WT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 31, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

