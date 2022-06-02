WATCH: MSNBC Panelist Has MELTDOWN Over Justice Clarence Thomas Says He’s “One of the Most Corrupt Supreme Court Justices in History”

Another day and yet another freak out moment for the radical left has taken place. This time someone on MSNBC literally has lost their sanity.

It’s another day that ends in “y,” so it’s another day of the leftist loons on MSNBC, this time “The Cross Examination,” going crazy about conservatives for being something other than to the left of Joseph Stalin.

Appearing on the program, leftist commentator Elie Mystal, the same radical that called the US Constitution “kinda trash”, attacked Justice Clarence Thomas with a baseless accusation, saying that Thomas is “arguably the most corrupt justice in American history.”

That came after Mystal’s first attack on Thomas in the segment, an attack which revolved around a statement that Justice Thomas recently made regarding how the Supreme Court will be weakened by the leak of the Dobbs opinion, about which Thomas said that such leaks and breaches of trust mean that trust in the institution is “gone forever.”

Continuing, Thomas, in the video that MSNBC played, added that “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”

Mystal, predictably, took the opposite tack from Thomas, childishly chiding him for “lecturing” Americans instead of focusing on the very critical and true point that Justice Thomas made, which is that trust in American institutions is already at rock bottom, and that such obviously political leaks as this will only weaken whatever remaining faith Americans have in their institutions.

Moving on from there, Mystal started the false “corruption” attack by attacking Justice Thomas’s wife, Ginni Thomas, a known conservative advocate. Blasting her for being “corrupt”, Mystal said:

“We have never in American history had a situation where a justice’s spouse is out there advocating for things, pinning medals on people and then bringing those people to their spouse’s courtroom. That just doesn’t happen.”

No, definitely not! It’s not like James Comey’s daughter was the judge in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial…oh, wait, the left has a long history of political figures being intertwined with judges and the legal system.

But then Mystal finally got to his main point, which is that Justice Thomas is supposedly for being corrupt. Speaking on that point and urging for Thomas to be “held accountable” for crimes Mystal didn’t elaborate on other than that he dislike the “lecturing” in the Thomas statement, he said:

“For one of the – if not the – most corrupt justices in American history to then be lecturing other people on the sacredness of the institution, that is mind-bogglingly insulting, but this is what Clarence Thomas does.”

Wait, what?



As usual, a deranged attack by a deranged leftist on a very reasonable and intelligent conservative figure. Mystal is obviously just trying to discredit the court because he’s mad about the abortion decision and wants to weaken its credibility before it comes into effect when the decision is officially released.

