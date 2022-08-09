WATCH: MSNBC Host Says Those Concerned about Inflation and Gas Prices are ‘Generally White’

Here’s a lovely MSNBC host showing how racist she is, by saying that those most concerned about insane inflation and gas prices are “generally white.” Can you imagine if a host said people that are concerned about that are “generally black?”

This brainiac went on the air and said that voters actually want the Democrats to retain control of Congress? Really, who are you asking? Those living under a bridge? How’s that working out for them?

One of the things that you said there that I really think is important, is it’s almost a privilege to care about inflation as your number one issue.”

Wait, what?

“As a black person I don’t want to get killed on the way to my job?”

So White people do want to be killed on the way to their jobs?

So it’s a white people problem to care about inflation and gas prices? Who knew everyone? Watch this insanity below.

