WATCH: Mom Secretly Records Babysitter’s Voice While She Thinks She’s Alone With Little Girl, You Won’t Believe This!

A mother of the family that an 18-year-old works for spoke out about why she decided to record her baby-sitter, and it’s unbelievable what she showed the world.

A star was born after 18-year-old Delaney Wilson’s singing voice captivated TikTok and at the time had been viewed more than 12 million times.

Without realizing it, Delaney’s boss secretly recorded the teen’s beautiful rendition of “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.” Her insane vocal talents are now TikTok famous and her video and now others are beyond viral.

“I was like, I want her to hear herself when she knows nobody’s watching. I was blown away to tears, cried the first time I heard her sing. I said Delaney, you have such an insane gift.” – Nicki Maher

In the video you are about to watch, you can see the mother, Maher, secretly recording Delaney while she is playing with Maher’s daughter.

Maher walks through her house and whispers to the camera, “This is our babysitter.” Delaney is heard in the background singing the Disney favorite.

Maher wrote over the video: “I am trying to encourage her to put her voice out there more. But she gets discouraged about the way she looks in her videos. And all I see is beauty. So do my kids. Let’s show her some love so I can get her to sing for us more!!!”

Maher says she knew how beautiful Delaney’s voice was, and wanted to get her to post more videos on social media.

“That’s when she said to me, ‘I just overthink it and I never feel like I sound good enough and I just don’t always feel confident in the way I look,’” Maher said. “And it just broke my heart.”

Eventually Delaney gave Maher permission to post the video to her TikTok account and it immediately went viral.

“It’s not that she didn’t know she had a talent that so many people have already told her she had,” Maher said. “It’s that she didn’t hear it without knowing she was trying or that someone was watching. So that’s why the video was so beautiful.” – Maher

Delaney was blown away by the attention and support after her video went viral. Her talent has been recognized the world over and now she has the confidence to share her gift.

“It’s been absolutely crazy,” Wilson added. “I’ve gotten so many amazing, like, opportunities and just, I’ve met so many amazing people that have reached out and been so kind to me. So it’s really helped my confidence and it makes me super happy to know that people do want to hear my voice.”

Delaney’s boss uploaded another video to TikTok of her sining a song from Disney’s ‘Mulan’ after a fan requested “Reflection” from ‘Mulan,’ Delaney didn’t disappoint and knocked it out of the park as well.

Maher is now helping Wilson who auditioned for American Idle back in February and made it to Hollywood, what a journey for Delaney Wilson as she continues to impress by getting a Golden Ticket on American Idle.

Check it out below!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...