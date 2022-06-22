WATCH: Missouri Senate Candidate Goes ‘RINO Hunting’ in Campaign Video and Triggers Everyone (Except Us)

A former Navy SEAL is triggering liberals, RINO’s, and weak assed conservatives with a new campaign commercial as he runs for Senate in the state of Missouri.

This 38-second video on Twitter where he touts his past as a Navy SEAL and is seen busting into the house with his SEAL team buddies where he says they’re going “RINO hunting”.

The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice. … There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country,” he says in the video.

Eric Greitens, the former SEAL is holding a shotgun for the duration of the video, is surrounded by U.S. armed forces special ops looking teammates, urges his supporters to join the “MAGA crew” and to get a “RINO hunting permit” after they used a breacher to bust into a house and tossed a flash bang.

He shared the video with a caption Monday that said, “we are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left.”

Greitens, who calls himself a conservative and an “outsider,” faced swift retaliation on social media for alluding to hunting humans in the video.

Democrats in office quickly took to Twitter to express their disgust and outrage. Can you imagine what these clowns would have thought of our founding fathers, or the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence?

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) took to Twitter to denounce the video and said that “this type of fa[s]cist messaging needs to stop. It only encourages political violence.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)also said on Twitter that “this is sociopathic.” He added that Greitens was “going to get someone killed.”

