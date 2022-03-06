WATCH! Miscreants and Thugs Smash and Grab a Jewelry Store at a Mall in Roseville, California

Thanks to our friends at Libs of Tik Tok, we’ve got yet another group of miscreants and thugs who’ve committed a massive Smash and Grab’ at a Jewelry store in Roseville Galleria Mall in the liberal hellhole of California.

The video you are about to witness shows 10 delinquents who should be in prison smashing the glass at Valliani Jewelers and reaching in to use their dirty thieving mitts to grab jewelry and run away into a nearby JC Penny’s.

Shockingly the Roseville Police Department hasn’t responded for comment, other that saying one person held a gun while the others destroyed the store’s cases and took the merchandise. All 10 of these thugs are believed to be between 16 and 22.

These pieces of garbage should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, maximum sentence. There is no excuse for this idiocy in America.

WATCH:

JUST NOW: Smash and grab by a group of criminals in a jewelry store in Galleria Mall, Roseville California pic.twitter.com/RvSWdSr7Av — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2022

