WATCH! Mike Tyson Unloads on Passenger Harassing Him With Barrage of Punches on Airplane

I think the first thing that shocked us about this video was that Mike Tyson was flying on Jet Blue, but then it gets a little more interesting.

A passenger who was obviously harassing and badgering Tyson eventually messed around with the bull enough that he got the horns. Tyson after being harassed for we don’t know how long in the edited video, but you can see the blatant harassment eventually unloads on this guy with a barrage of punches on a Jet Blue flight.

Check out the insane video below and judge for yourself.

WATCH!

