WATCH: Mike Lindell’s Hilarious Response & Accepts Jimmy Kimmel’s Offer to Appear on His Show

Wednesday night on his new platform FrankSpeech, My Lindell hilariously accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s offer to appear on his late night show after an ongoing feud between the two.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel played a video of Lindell agreeing to come on the show.

“Mike seemed pretty psyched about my invite and it seems like it’s probably gonna happen,” Kimmel said before cutting to a clip of Lindell reading an article about his invite.

“He even invited Lindell to come on his show in person for an interview in bed surrounded by pillows. Just me and Mike snuggled up side by side in a California king surrounded by goosefeathers,” Lindell read.

“Jimmy I’ll do that but not the goosefeathers. Goosefeathers are bad for you. You need MyPillows patented fill,” Lindell replied.

“Well alright,” Kimmel responded with the audience laughing.

Lindell continued: “I will take you up on that. I will come live on your show with a California King, it’s a brand new bed we’re just launching. I will absolutely do that, we’ll bring in pillows. I’ll give your whole audinece pillows if you pull this off Jimmy,” he said as the crowd roared with applause.

WATCH:

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell will be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live next Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/zcoRFGQrs5 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 22, 2021

Lindell is slated to be LIVE on Jimmy Kimmel next Wednesday night, will you watch?

