An awesome site to see as conservative actor Mel Gibson salutes his friend President Trump as he’s walking into the arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this last Saturday night.

Trump who was in attendance with his good friend UFC President Dana White to watch the UFC 264 Pay Per View that feature the third fight between future UFC Hall of Famers Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

You can watch the full video below.

Mel Gibson salutes to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/FyoUgUPndH — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) July 12, 2021

