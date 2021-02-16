WATCH: Massive Crowd ERUPTS When Trump Motorcade Drives By Presidents Day Rally In West Palm Beach

On Monday, President Trump paid a visit to a West Palm Beach President’s Day rally, and the crowd erupted with cheers and applause.

Just two days after Trump triumphed over vengeful Democrats in yet another impeachment trial, thousands of patriots lined the streets with Trump flags and MAGA hats to show their support on President’s Day.

Thankfully, Trump decided to give them a little surprise with an impromptu visit.

Watch below:

BREAKING: Former President Trump just drove by the West Palm Beach Presidents Day rally in a motorcade.



pic.twitter.com/Oxrla28qIF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2021

If you notice, the 45th President still has a full security detail, odd for a man not in office, but very interesting for those paying attention.

During an interview on Sunday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that former President Donald Trump was excited to get back into the world of politics and “hit the trail” after the Senate voted to acquit him over the weekend.

Donald Trump waives to crowd of supporters from inside an SUV in West Palm Beach: https://t.co/Enw4LJTBVc pic.twitter.com/WVN7KTs21s — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 15, 2021

“He’s ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party and is excited about 2022,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We need to unite the party. ‘Trump plus’ is the way back in 2022,” he said. “Donald Trump is the most vibrant member of the Republican Party.”

Graham also revealed that he had talked to the former President after the acquittal. “I said, ‘Mr. President, this MAGA movement needs to continue.’” Graham said, adding he plans on golfing with President Trump in Florida next week.

Comment below with your reaction…

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...