WATCH! Massive 40-Person Brawl Breaks out at Golden Corral Restaurant in Pennsylvania

An insane video has emerged showing an insane 40-person brawl that broke out at a Golden Corral buffet restaurant in Pennsylvania.

According to multiple reports, a the massive fight broke out after the Bensalem, Pennsylvania restaurant rant out of steak.

Footage from the Friday brawl shows a large mob of angry, screaming, individuals throwing punches, and tossing children’s high chairs at each other. You can also see them demolishing tables and chairs inside the restaurant. Absolutely savage like behavior.

Employees tried to stop the fight, but some ended up in the center of the melee trying to defend themselves from flying objects. Several ended up with black eyes and broken noses.

In one part of the video, you can hear a man shouting “he just wanted some steak.”

“There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family,” Lauretta said. “They were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables.”

A former employee, Dylan Becker told WCJB-TV that he’s never witnessed anything like that in a Golden Corral ever before.

“There was two parties in line waiting for steak. Somebody had cut in front and then started being picky and finicky about the steaks and taking too long, and then, somebody else spoke up and said something I guess the other party didn’t like,” he told the station. “Then, it just looks like it turned into an all-out brawl.”

JK Hospitality LLC, which owns the Golden Corral franchise, issued a statement on the wild fight and told Fox News that no serious injuries were reported as a result of the brawl.

“We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem, PA,” the statement read. “We notified local authorities, and they are investigating the incident.

“Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported,” the company added in its statement. “The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority.”

Bensalem Pennsylvania Public Safety Director William McVey said that the Police Department is investigating the fight and is working hard to identify all of those that were involved in the chaos.

