WATCH: Local Fox 26 Reporter Says LIVE On-Air She Will Release Recordings Of Company ‘Muzzling’ Her To Project Veritas

Yesterday bombshells went off with Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker unloading on LIVE television in Houston, Texas.

This is how it went down before she was terminated after her insane LIVE announcement on the air.

“Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker is live in Montgomery County to take a look at that aspect,” the reporter’s coworker said, introducing her live camera feed to talk about a heat wave.

“Thanks, guys. That’s right.” Hecker said. “Before we get to that story I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers, and from what I am gathering I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers.”

“I found a nonprofit journalism group called Project Veritas that’s going to help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them, but as for this heat wave across Texas, you can see what it’s doing to AC units,” she added.

BREAKING: Fox 26 Houston TV Reporter @IvoryHecker Informs Network LIVE ON AIR That She Has Been Secretly Recording Them and Intends on Telling Her Story to Project Veritas#Fox26Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/ZLNRSrhAgy — veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) June 14, 2021

This is a developing story.

