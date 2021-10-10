News WATCH LIVE! President Donald Trump Rally LIVE in Des Moines, Iowa (IT’S PACKED!) Patriot Staff October 9, 2021 1 Comment Tweet The 45th President of the United States is about to take the stage in Des Moines, Iowa for yet another rally as we move towards the 2022 midterms. You can watch the full rally right here at The DC Patriot. WATCH BELOW! 4.4 5 votes Article Rating Patriot Staff See author's posts Tweet Share this:TwitterFacebookPrintLike this:Like Loading... You Might Like
We’ll not be happy until Trumps 2020 victory is proven.