WATCH LIVE: President Donald J. Trump Save American Rally in Sioux City, Iowa 11/3/22

Watch President Trump’s rally LIVE right here at TheDCPatriot.com from Sioux City, Iowa as tens of thousands of Americans stand with President Trump as we head into the 2022 midterm elections on Nov 8.

Thursday, November 3, 2022: Join the RSBN broadcast crew LIVE from Sioux City, IA for all day coverage of President Donald J. Trump’s SAVE AMERICA rally. LIVE Coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET.

WATCH the LIVE broadcast below:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...