WATCH LIVE: President Donald J. Trump Save American Rally in Sioux City, Iowa 11/3/22

by Matt Couch

Watch President Trump’s rally LIVE right here at TheDCPatriot.com from Sioux City, Iowa as tens of thousands of Americans stand with President Trump as we head into the 2022 midterm elections on Nov 8.

Thursday, November 3, 2022: Join the RSBN broadcast crew LIVE from Sioux City, IA for all day coverage of President Donald J. Trump’s SAVE AMERICA rally. LIVE Coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET.

WATCH the LIVE broadcast below:

